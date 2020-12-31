Homewood Mountain Resort offers new, safe activities during pandemic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local ski resort is providing even more outdoor fun and unique food options that are family-friendly and safe as we navigate this pandemic.

Homewood Mountain Resort is now offering a new sledding hill, as well as snowshoeing trails through the forest.

You can enjoy food carryout options, like a take-home Lake Tahoe smores kit and cocktails.

All safety protocols, including masks, social distancing, and sanitizing, are still in place.

Staff says participating in these types of activities is a great way to escape so much heaviness.

“It’s been a really tough year for everybody and we’re just really excited to provide an opportunity for people to get outside in a manner where they’re distanced from others,” Kevin Mitchell, General Manager of Homewood Mountain Resort said.

Sledding and snow play sessions must be reserved online in advance and are $29 for a two-hour session. Guests may bring their own sleds or rent one from the resort for $19.

Learn more about Homewood Mountain Resort and planned winter operations here.

