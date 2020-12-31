Advertisement

Homewood Mountain Resort offers new, safe activities during pandemic

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:21 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local ski resort is providing even more outdoor fun and unique food options that are family-friendly and safe as we navigate this pandemic.

Homewood Mountain Resort is now offering a new sledding hill, as well as snowshoeing trails through the forest.

You can enjoy food carryout options, like a take-home Lake Tahoe smores kit and cocktails.

All safety protocols, including masks, social distancing, and sanitizing, are still in place.

Staff says participating in these types of activities is a great way to escape so much heaviness.

“It’s been a really tough year for everybody and we’re just really excited to provide an opportunity for people to get outside in a manner where they’re distanced from others,” Kevin Mitchell, General Manager of Homewood Mountain Resort said.

Sledding and snow play sessions must be reserved online in advance and are $29 for a two-hour session. Guests may bring their own sleds or rent one from the resort for $19.

Learn more about Homewood Mountain Resort and planned winter operations here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks virtually about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Nevada on December...
Gov. Sisolak: 25,656 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered so far in Nevada
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
Transitioning to tier 2 of COVID vaccinations
California coronavirus COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Greater Sacramento area could be released from Stay at Home order by January 1
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 319 new cases, 9 deaths

Latest News

Artown Logo
Virtual concert to benefit Artown
Resort guests can participate in one of the oldest family winter traditions with no hiking...
Safe Family-Friendly Food & Fun
FILE - In this June 8, 2008 file photo, actress Dawn Wells arrives at the TV Land Awards in...
Miss Nevada community remembers former Nevada beauty queen Dawn Wells
Wells, a Reno native and Gilligan's Island star, was crowned Miss Nevada in 1959.
Remembering Reno Native Dawn Wells