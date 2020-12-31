Advertisement

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issues phone scam warning

Douglas County Sheriff logo
Douglas County Sheriff logo(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:39 PM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is warning residents about a phone scam where someone is calling citizens and claiming to be a DCSO deputy or sergeant. Investigators say the calls were reported this week and the caller uses the name and rank of an actual DCSO employee.  One of the people who reported the scam said her caller ID showed the call was coming from a DCSO business line.

According to the people who received calls, the person claiming to be a DCSO employee told them they owe money for a fine or warrant. The caller then asked them to transfer money via an online app to avoid being arrested.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office wants residents to know that it does not contact people and demand they pay money in lieu of being arrested. If you are contacted by someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office and demanding payment over the phone, you’re advised to contact DCSO at their non-emergency number (775) 782-5126 and file a report.

