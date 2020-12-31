Chaplains as front line workers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In these times of COVID most of the focus in on doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists doing what they can for patients.

But what you may not know here at St. Mary’s Medical Center, two men provide another kind of care which is no less important.

They are hospital chaplains. “We always look up to God. He is our protector,” says Reverend Conrado Lomibao the Catholic Chaplain at the hospital. “We are strengthened,” he says.

“They are in house as patients,” says Champlain James Kosko of the COVID patients they see. “And there are also a certain percentage of people walking in who have it an don’t know it yet,” he says.

The two will gown up just as any other professional who provides bedside care. The two have worked in hospitals before so they know about infectious disease.

But COVID they say is not just about the patient. There are families to talk to who many times are not allowed in the room

" It’s very sad. The healing process it’s very important for the family,” says Reverend Lomibao. Chaplain Kosko adds, “And often it’s difficult for the non COVID patients whose families have the same restrictions.”

But in the hospital there are others to look after who aren’t in a hospital bed. There is staff and these two say they need to be watched over as well.

In his office Reverend Lomibao says he is visited frequently by nurses and other front-line workers. COVID has not spared them either.

“Recently we have deaths also, recently of COVID. Like in the laboratory somebody died there, and in the business office,” says Reverend Lomibao

With so much loss around them they say they must grasp on to the positive whenever they can.

“Yesterday I had two wonderful things happen one man recovered wonderfully from a cardiac procedure, I was also called in to bless a beautiful baby girl,” says Chaplain Kosko.

This is a calling they say which they must answer, no matter the time or day or circumstances like a pandemic.

“It is good to have just patient conversations with families and our patients to see how we can help them,” says Chaplain Kosko.

