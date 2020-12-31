Advertisement

Chaplains as front line workers

By Terri Russell
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:47 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In these times of COVID most of the focus in on doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists doing what they can for patients.

But what you may not know here at St. Mary’s Medical Center, two men provide another kind of care which is no less important.

They are hospital chaplains. “We always look up to God. He is our protector,” says Reverend Conrado Lomibao the Catholic Chaplain at the hospital. “We are strengthened,” he says.

“They are in house as patients,” says Champlain James Kosko of the COVID patients they see. “And there are also a certain percentage of people walking in who have it an don’t know it yet,” he says.

The two will gown up just as any other professional who provides bedside care. The two have worked in hospitals before so they know about infectious disease.

But COVID they say is not just about the patient. There are families to talk to who many times are not allowed in the room

" It’s very sad. The healing process it’s very important for the family,” says Reverend Lomibao. Chaplain Kosko adds, “And often it’s difficult for the non COVID patients whose families have the same restrictions.”

But in the hospital there are others to look after who aren’t in a hospital bed. There is staff and these two say they need to be watched over as well.

In his office Reverend Lomibao says he is visited frequently by nurses and other front-line workers. COVID has not spared them either.

“Recently we have deaths also, recently of COVID. Like in the laboratory somebody died there, and in the business office,” says Reverend Lomibao

With so much loss around them they say they must grasp on to the positive whenever they can.

“Yesterday I had two wonderful things happen one man recovered wonderfully from a cardiac procedure, I was also called in to bless a beautiful baby girl,” says Chaplain Kosko.

This is a calling they say which they must answer, no matter the time or day or circumstances like a pandemic.

“It is good to have just patient conversations with families and our patients to see how we can help them,” says Chaplain Kosko.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks virtually about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Nevada on December...
Gov. Sisolak: 25,656 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered so far in Nevada
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
Transitioning to tier 2 of COVID vaccinations
California coronavirus COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Greater Sacramento area could be released from Stay at Home order by January 1
RPD is investigating damage to the City Hall building on December 29, 2020.
Reno City Hall vandalized

Latest News

Crews work on extracting old concrete from I-580.
NDOT crews set to work on next phase of spaghetti bowl project
"Deputy Bohn was called into action just before midnight on Christmas Eve – to rescue a horse!"...
No horsin’ around: Belgian Draft Horse found loose in Truckee on Christmas Eve
Officials received a $100,000 anonymous donation and officials hope people can match it by the...
Tahoe Fund working to maintain trails, donations encouraged
The Carson City Green Dining District includes restaurants that have committed to reducing...
Carson City green restaurant district collecting food for the needy