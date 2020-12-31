Advertisement

Back pain causes pope to skip Vatican New Year’s ceremonies

Pope Francis will not lead New Year’s ceremonies due to sciatica.
Pope Francis will not lead New Year’s ceremonies due to sciatica.(Source: Telepace via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 5:50 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is skipping New Year’s ceremonies due to what the Vatican says is a painful back condition, a spokesman said Thursday.

Matteo Bruni said Francis is suffering from “painful sciatica” and won’t preside at a year-end prayer service Thursday evening in St. Peter’s Basilica. The pope also won’t celebrate Mass on New Year’s Day in the basilica for the same reason.

Francis has suffered from the problem in the past. Sciatica can cause back and leg pain and is due to compression on nerve roots or on the sciatic nerve which runs from the lower spine down the thigh.

Despite the back pain, Bruni said Francis will deliver his scheduled New Year’s blessing during an appearance at noon Friday in the library of the Apostolic Palace.

To discourage crowds in St. Peter’s Square during a COVID-19 surge in Italy, Francis lately has moved his weekly and holiday blessing appearances to inside the Vatican instead of greeting faithful from a palace window overlooking the square.

The Thursday evening Vespers service and the Friday Mass will go ahead but will be presided over by Vatican cardinals.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks virtually about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Nevada on December...
Gov. Sisolak: 25,656 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered so far in Nevada
Panoramic photo of the Las Vegas Strip at night, Photo Date: 7/9/2009
Officials raise concerns over planned NYE party in Las Vegas
California coronavirus COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Greater Sacramento area could be released from Stay at Home order by January 1
Mugshot of David Saunders
Man faces arson charges after incident in Downtown Reno McDonald’s
Transitioning to tier 2 of COVID vaccinations

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, sunlight shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol...
Biden inauguration to feature memorial for COVID victims
In Australia, it's already 2021.
Australia takes lead in ringing in new year with socially distanced fireworks display
In Australia, it's already 2021.
RAW: Australia celebrates new year with fireworks over Sydney
In Australia, it's already 2021.
2020 finally ending, but New Year’s revelries muted by coronavirus
A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Claims for jobless benefits fall to 787,000, down 19,000