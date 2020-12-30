Wednesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Clouds and wind will increase ahead of a fast-moving system that will slide through the area Wednesday night into early Thursday. This storm will bring light snow, with slippery conditions possible for the morning commute. More active weather will continue through at least the first week of the new year, as a series of storm systems will move in from the Pacific about every other day, starting over the weekend. Keep travel plans flexible, and be prepared for winter weather and road controls. -Jeff