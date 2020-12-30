Wednesday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A quick blast of snow is expected with a few inches in the Sierra and a dusting to less than a half an inch for western Nevada valleys. Thursday morning could be a slick commute in some areas, especially mountain towns. So what can we expect for the new year? Multiple storms impacting the region from Saturday night through midweek into the Sierra and western Nevada next week. So, expect multiple periods of mountain snow, strong winds, and valley rain next week with increasing chances for valley snow by midweek. The best bet for a strong storm with significant precipitation and wind currently looks to be Monday into Tuesday.

8 Day Forecast starting Dec 31 (KOLO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.