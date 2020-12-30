Transitioning to tier 2 of COVID vaccinations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - REMSA paramedic Christine Barton has her sleeve rolled up and is ready to get the COVID vaccine. Her job puts her at risk for infection, but she also has pre-existing conditions which had her heavily considering whether to get the shot or not.

”You know I think time will tell,” says Barton. “It is a good place to be now because there is that extra protection. It is a relief; knowing we can get back to some normalcy soon,” she says.

Barton is one of several thousand front-line workers who have received the COVID vaccine in Washoe County. They are all part of tier one--the first in line because their jobs put them at highest risk of contracting COVID.

While there has been a pretty good response, the health district says they expected to administer more shots last week. That’s why they have an all-out call for tier one workers to get in and get the vaccine.

”Over the weekend we had only about 20% of any one day filled,” says James English with Washoe County Health District. “Now we are starting to fill up and we are actually adding slots. Our concern is we have to deploy into arms all the vaccine we get within any given week in ten days,” he says.

English estimates about 50% of tier one workers have been vaccinated. There is a lag time for exact numbers as the information has to be placed in a state database. English says the district must prove an 80% vaccination rate before they can start giving shots to workers in tier two.

For those in tier one who want to sign up for the vaccine, or to find out who qualifies as a tier two worker, visit the Washoe County website. In the meantime, the health district is encouraging all front line workers to take the initiative and not wait for a personal invitation to get the COVID vaccine.

