Tahoe Fund working to maintain trails, donations encouraged

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Tahoe Fund received a $100,000 anonymous donation and officials hope people can match it by the end of 2020. According to Tahoe Fund’s Amy Berry the money will go into the Tahoe Trails Endowment.

The donation will help maintain, create, and address the need for long-term care of trails. Berry said there were more people using the trails during the start of the pandemic, compared to July of 2019.

She said some of the trails are starting to look worn out. “As people use them they get rutted out over time, erosion issues start to occur, it’s important that we start to take care of the trails that we all love.”

The Tahoe Fund is working with its trail partners to develop a Trails Master Plan that will layout a priority ranking for trail work. Improvements to different trails will get underway starting next year.

The last day to donate to help secure the $100,000 match is Thursday.

