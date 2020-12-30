Reno City Hall vandalized

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a vandalism incident at the City Hall building. Officers were called to the administration offices at the corner of Virginia and First Streets around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday for a report of damage to a second floor window.

According to investigators, it’s unclear what was used to cause the damage and no evidence was found showing that shots had been fired. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Reno Police Department as it works to identify the suspect(s).

A second floor window at City Hall shows signs of damage following an act of vandalism on December 29, 2020. (Dan Pyke/KOLO)

