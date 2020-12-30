Advertisement

Officials raise concerns over planned NYE party in Las Vegas

Panoramic photo of the Las Vegas Strip at night, Photo Date: 7/9/2009
Panoramic photo of the Las Vegas Strip at night, Photo Date: 7/9/2009(MGN Online)
By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:30 AM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada officials say they are concerned a New Year’s Eve event at a canopied casino-mall in Las Vegas that is expected to draw at least 14,000 people will lead to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Members of the state’s coronavirus task force say the Fremont Street Experience’s event violates statewide coronavirus guidelines and could cause additional spread of the virus.

The City of Las Vegas issued the venue a special-use permit and plans to prohibit street performers and control crowds. Clark County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick said she is worried the event could lead to a surge and overwhelm hospitals, which are already nearing capacity.

