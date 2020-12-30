Advertisement

Man faces arson charges after incident in Downtown Reno McDonald’s

Mugshot of David Saunders
Mugshot of David Saunders(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:20 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is facing multiple charges after causing a disruption at the Downtown Reno McDonald’s on Virginia Street.

Reno Police say 52-year-old David Saunders refused to leave the restaurant Tuesday and barricaded himself inside. He also allegedly threatened to hurt himself with a knife and started fires in the building.

He then tried to escape by climbing onto the roof; however, police say he fell through the ceiling.

Saunders was taken to the hospital, and later booked into the Washoe County Jail on multiple charges including arson, obstructing and resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, and destruction of property.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
Transitioning to tier 2 of COVID vaccinations
RPD is investigating damage to the City Hall building on December 29, 2020.
Reno City Hall vandalized
Regional Information Center
Washoe County reports 14 additional COVID-19 deaths
Sergeant John Lenz was shot during a traffic stop in Gardnerville on December 20, 2020.
Douglas County deputy shot during traffic stop returns home

Latest News

File footage of students in the classrooom
Full distanced learning raises concerns of child abuse cases
Officials received a $100,000 anonymous donation and officials hope people can match it by the...
Tahoe Fund working to maintain trails, donations encouraged
Panoramic photo of the Las Vegas Strip at night, Photo Date: 7/9/2009
Officials raise concerns over planned NYE party in Las Vegas
Restaurants in the Green Dining District are collecting food donations to fight food insecurity...
Clean Plate Club