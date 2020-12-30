Man faces arson charges after incident in Downtown Reno McDonald’s

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is facing multiple charges after causing a disruption at the Downtown Reno McDonald’s on Virginia Street.

Reno Police say 52-year-old David Saunders refused to leave the restaurant Tuesday and barricaded himself inside. He also allegedly threatened to hurt himself with a knife and started fires in the building.

He then tried to escape by climbing onto the roof; however, police say he fell through the ceiling.

Saunders was taken to the hospital, and later booked into the Washoe County Jail on multiple charges including arson, obstructing and resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, and destruction of property.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.