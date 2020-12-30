Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak to address Nevada’s COVID-19 vaccination plan

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announces tougher restrictions November 22, 2020 in an effort to...
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announces tougher restrictions November 22, 2020 in an effort to bring the state’s careening COVID-19 infection rate under control.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:15 AM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak will provide an update Wednesday to Nevada’s COVID-19 immunization efforts.

The press conference will be held virtually at 3 p.m., and will be streamed live on the Governor’s YouTube channel. You can also watch it live on KOLO 8 News Now and on the KOLO 8 livestream.

The governor will be joined by Shannon Bennett, Immunization Program Manager, Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

