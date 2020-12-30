Gov. Sisolak to address Nevada’s COVID-19 vaccination plan

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak will provide an update Wednesday to Nevada’s COVID-19 immunization efforts.

The press conference will be held virtually at 3 p.m., and will be streamed live on the Governor’s YouTube channel. You can also watch it live on KOLO 8 News Now and on the KOLO 8 livestream.

The governor will be joined by Shannon Bennett, Immunization Program Manager, Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

