COVID vaccine now available for local caregivers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After many months of anticipation, the staff at a local senior care agency are now able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s definitely a big light at the end of the tunnel.”

Caregivers and staff at Amada Senior Care can officially get vaccinated starting Saturday, January 2, 2021.

“The majority of them are excited to get it done and they really want to get it done,” Monique Paradis, Director of Human Resources at Amada said, “There are some that definitely have concerns.”

The agency provides 1-on-1 non-medical in-home care services for seniors in Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Minden, and Gardnerville. Paradis told KOLO 8 News that being able to get the shot feels like a sign of hope.

Paradis added, “I think it’ll make clients feel better if they do reach out to us to look for our services, and if we can say ‘yes a good majority of our caregivers have been vaccinated,’ they’ll feel safer.”

A few of their caregivers have tested positive for Coronavirus since March 2020. Amada will be working with the Washoe County Health District to receive the vaccine.

“We’re not making the vaccination mandatory at this time, it’s totally their decision,” Paradis said.

The agency remains optimistic that this could be the first step back to some sort of normalcy while continuing to keep everyone healthy.

“It’s not just for us and for our community and for our business, but it’s for everybody in the community and them and their families.”

Since Amada is an in-home caregiving service, senior clients are not required to be vaccinated and can choose to do so on their own time if they qualify under the state tier system.

