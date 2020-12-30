Advertisement

COVID vaccine now available for local caregivers

Amada Senior Care
Amada Senior Care(Kelsey Marier/KOLO 8 News Now)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:15 PM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After many months of anticipation, the staff at a local senior care agency are now able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s definitely a big light at the end of the tunnel.”

Monique Paradis, Director of Human Resources at Amada Senior Care

Caregivers and staff at Amada Senior Care can officially get vaccinated starting Saturday, January 2, 2021.

“The majority of them are excited to get it done and they really want to get it done,” Monique Paradis, Director of Human Resources at Amada said, “There are some that definitely have concerns.”

The agency provides 1-on-1 non-medical in-home care services for seniors in Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Minden, and Gardnerville. Paradis told KOLO 8 News that being able to get the shot feels like a sign of hope.

Paradis added, “I think it’ll make clients feel better if they do reach out to us to look for our services, and if we can say ‘yes a good majority of our caregivers have been vaccinated,’ they’ll feel safer.”

A few of their caregivers have tested positive for Coronavirus since March 2020. Amada will be working with the Washoe County Health District to receive the vaccine.

“We’re not making the vaccination mandatory at this time, it’s totally their decision,” Paradis said.

The agency remains optimistic that this could be the first step back to some sort of normalcy while continuing to keep everyone healthy.

“It’s not just for us and for our community and for our business, but it’s for everybody in the community and them and their families.”

Monique Paradis, Director of Human Resources at Amada Senior Care

Since Amada is an in-home caregiving service, senior clients are not required to be vaccinated and can choose to do so on their own time if they qualify under the state tier system.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno Police said a sister stabbed her brother at the Siegel Suites Virginian on Virginia Street...
Police: Sister stabs brother in downtown Reno apartment
A REMSA ambulance and a pickup truck collided on Vista Boulevard at Loop Road.
REMSA Ambulance involved in crash on Vista Boulevard
Regional Information Center
Washoe County reports 14 additional COVID-19 deaths
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
In this May 17, 2018, file photo, are packs of menthol cigarettes and other tobacco products at...
Effective date delayed for California’s flavored tobacco ban

Latest News

Luke Letlow, from the small town of Start in Richland Parish, was elected in a December runoff...
Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19
Transitioning to tier 2 of COVID vaccinations
Biden plots COVID response
Biden plots COVID response
Regional Information Center
Washoe County reports 14 additional COVID-19 deaths