Carson City green restaurant district collecting food for the needy

The Carson City Green Dining District includes restaurants that have committed to reducing their carbon footprint.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:31 PM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - You can help reduce waste to protect mother earth while also feeding the needy thanks to the work of a few Carson City restaurants. Businesses in the Green Dining District are collecting non-perishable food items for needy individuals and families. All of the collected food will be distributed by Friends In Service Helping (FISH).

greenUP!, a local non-profit, created the Green Dining District in 2019 to help more businesses keep their waste out of area landfills. Green Business District Intern, Sierra Jickling, says an estimated 30-40% of all food produced in our country is thrown out. Local businesses that join the coalition are able to learn how to reduce their carbon footprint.

“A lot of people want to feel like they are doing something more or they want to learn how to do something more. The Green Business Network and the Green Dining District are both ways that businesses can take that step. They can really advocate for and align themselves with this mission for making our planet better,” added Jickling.

Non-perishable food donations can be dropped-off at Cucina Lupo, Scoups Ice Cream and Soup Bar, So Juicy, Squeeze In, and The Union until January 3rd. The most needed items are:

· Tuna

· Canned meat

· Diced tomatoes

· Chili

· Mac & Cheese

· Top Ramen

· Canned corn

· Canned fruit

· Condiments

· Jelly/Jam

· Canned Ravioli/Pasta

You can also sign-up for the “Clean Plate Club” at one of the five participating restaurants to learn more about local efforts to reduce waste and be more eco-friendly. To learn more about greenUP! and its efforts, visit the organization’s website here.

