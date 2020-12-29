Advertisement

WWII veteran, 102, becomes oldest American to receive COVID-19 vaccine

By Andrea Stegman
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 2:12 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 102-year-old World War II veteran is now the oldest person in the country to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Melvin Rehkop served during the war in Iceland, France and Germany, including the Battle of the Bulge.

“I’m just thankful I made it all through the war and had a normal life,” Rehkop said.

The one thing he never had to battle was COVID-19, and thanks to this vaccine, he likely never will.

For the staff at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Kansas City, this day was a long time coming.

“It’s amazing. This is something we’ve been working on for months,” Christy Mears with Veterans Affairs said. “For all of this to come together for this veteran today, to really kick this off, it’s amazing, to say the least.”

Rehkop said he was surprised he was chosen to get the vaccine so early, but he is grateful.

“The good Lord protected me all through the service, and I always honored him and praised him for that,” Rehkop said.

He said he’ll give thanks for this as well.

Copyright 2020 KCTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

