Tuesday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:14 PM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Expect a very cold night and morning, with many spots dipping into the teens and single digits. After a quiet Tuesday, the next system will bring clouds Wednesday, followed by snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday. Snow will likely clear out as we count down to 2021. Active weather will continue with systems possible for the weekend into next week. -Jeff

