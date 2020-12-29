Advertisement

Supporting our heathcare workers

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many healthcare workers are sacrificing the holidays and the new year, as the pandemic brings higher levels of stress and less breaks.

One local organization is taking extra effort to support our healthcare workers.

Colleen Camenisch is the executive director of Nevada Physician Wellness Coalition or NWPC.

Supporting our healthcare workers
Supporting our healthcare workers(KOLO)

“This month as the coronavirus cases have skyrocketed which has been happening over time but definitely hit a peak,” said Camenisch. “We had a huge drop off actually with people being able to attend classes and I think that’s one of the things that can happen for the health care workers that they’re taking more care of other people. They don’t have the time or opportunity to take care of themselves.”

What’s suppose to b the merriest time of the year might actually bring feelings of isolation and loneliness for some frontline workers who have been working tirelessly all year long.

“Just as the families are losing loved ones are impacted, the healthcare workers are in the room too and they’re feeling impacted by those losses as well,” explained Camenisch. “That’s something That won’t leave their memory or lives. So we make sure that we hit on a wide variety of topics.”

Dealing with grief and focusing on mental health are just a few topics addressed at NPWC. She said a phone call or text to the organization connects them with workers in the healthcare industry. Feeling connected goes a long way in minimizing burnout and feeling overwhelmed while on the job.

“Holidays are a time where we think about pausing and everybody’s been under a lot of stress this year and for everybody its been hard to remember what its like because we go into this fight or flight freeze mode,” added Camenisch. “We found that them connecting with each other is one of the most valuable things that we offer. Just to put them in a room together where they can share their experiences because they have a really unique profession.”

NPWC has a gratitude wall where you can show your appreciation. A simple thank you can make someone’s day that much brighter.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno Police said a sister stabbed her brother at the Siegel Suites Virginian on Virginia Street...
Police: Sister stabs brother in downtown Reno apartment
A REMSA ambulance and a pickup truck collided on Vista Boulevard at Loop Road.
REMSA Ambulance involved in crash on Vista Boulevard
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
In this May 17, 2018, file photo, are packs of menthol cigarettes and other tobacco products at...
Effective date delayed for California’s flavored tobacco ban
Regional Information Center
Washoe County surpasses 20,000 COVID-19 recoveries

Latest News

Sierra Nevada Corporation donates to nonprofits with massive year-end gift
Residential driver shares the true meaning of Christmas
Residential driver shares the true meaning of Christmas
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful begins its annual Christmas tree recycling program
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful begins its annual Christmas tree recycling program
Volunteers help unload a track to then shred a Christmas tree
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful annual Christmas tree recycling program underway