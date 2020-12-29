Supporting our heathcare workers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many healthcare workers are sacrificing the holidays and the new year, as the pandemic brings higher levels of stress and less breaks.

One local organization is taking extra effort to support our healthcare workers.

Colleen Camenisch is the executive director of Nevada Physician Wellness Coalition or NWPC.

“This month as the coronavirus cases have skyrocketed which has been happening over time but definitely hit a peak,” said Camenisch. “We had a huge drop off actually with people being able to attend classes and I think that’s one of the things that can happen for the health care workers that they’re taking more care of other people. They don’t have the time or opportunity to take care of themselves.”

What’s suppose to b the merriest time of the year might actually bring feelings of isolation and loneliness for some frontline workers who have been working tirelessly all year long.

“Just as the families are losing loved ones are impacted, the healthcare workers are in the room too and they’re feeling impacted by those losses as well,” explained Camenisch. “That’s something That won’t leave their memory or lives. So we make sure that we hit on a wide variety of topics.”

Dealing with grief and focusing on mental health are just a few topics addressed at NPWC. She said a phone call or text to the organization connects them with workers in the healthcare industry. Feeling connected goes a long way in minimizing burnout and feeling overwhelmed while on the job.

“Holidays are a time where we think about pausing and everybody’s been under a lot of stress this year and for everybody its been hard to remember what its like because we go into this fight or flight freeze mode,” added Camenisch. “We found that them connecting with each other is one of the most valuable things that we offer. Just to put them in a room together where they can share their experiences because they have a really unique profession.”

NPWC has a gratitude wall where you can show your appreciation. A simple thank you can make someone’s day that much brighter.

