State gaming wins down nearly 18% in November

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Gaming Control Board reports non-restricted gaming licensees reported a total “gaming win” of $771,162,743 for the month of November.

That is down 17.75% compared to November 2019, when licensees reported a gaming win of $937,533,406. The latest report also shows for the fiscal year of July 1, 2020 through November 30, 2020, the gaming win has decreased 21.64%.

The State also collected $49,875,540 in percentage fees during the month of December 2020 that is down 16% from 2019.

Nevada’s casinos, like many other industries, have taken big hits since the pandemic shutdowns in March, with the cancelations of conventions and decline in tourism.

More Las Vegas casinos have announced mid-week closures. Starting next week, the Mirage says it will be closed Mondays-Wednesdays. Planet Hollywood, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, Palazzo Tower and Encore all have mid-week closures impacting the hotel side of the business.

Earlier this month, Governor Steve Sisolak said a full shutdown would cost Nevada $52 million in gaming revenue in just one month. Under the statewide pause, casinos must operate at 25% capacity through at least January 15.

