Sierra Nevada Corporation donates to nonprofits with massive year-end gift
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks-based company is ending the year with generosity. Sierra Nevada Corporation, a global aerospace and national security contractor, gave out $400,000 to more than a dozen non-profit organizations nationwide.
Brooke Hart, VP of Communications for SNC, says the funds that were set aside for year-end events will instead help with critical needs in the community.
“They are providing a really valuable service to the community in the ways that they haven chosen to do and we are grateful for that,” added Hart.
Of the $400,000 donated, $58,000 stayed in northern Nevada, benefiting Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, the Terry Lee Wells
Discovery Museum, and the University of Nevada, Reno Foundation. The national organizations that received donations from SNC include:
• Susan G. Komen
• Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors
• United Heroes League
• Special Operations Warrior Foundation
• EOD Warrior Foundation
• Night Stalker Association
• AOC Educational Foundation
• Marine Toys for Tots Foundation
• American Cancer Society
• Project C.U.R.E.
• American Red Cross
• The Nature Conservancy
• The Wounded Warrior Project
• United Service Organization
• Military Child Education Coalition
