Sierra Nevada Corporation donates to nonprofits with massive year-end gift

(KWQC)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:17 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks-based company is ending the year with generosity. Sierra Nevada Corporation, a global aerospace and national security contractor, gave out $400,000 to more than a dozen non-profit organizations nationwide.

Brooke Hart, VP of Communications for SNC, says the funds that were set aside for year-end events will instead help with critical needs in the community.

“They are providing a really valuable service to the community in the ways that they haven chosen to do and we are grateful for that,” added Hart.

Of the $400,000 donated, $58,000 stayed in northern Nevada, benefiting Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, the Terry Lee Wells

Discovery Museum, and the University of Nevada, Reno Foundation. The national organizations that received donations from SNC include:

• Susan G. Komen

• Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors

• United Heroes League

• Special Operations Warrior Foundation

• EOD Warrior Foundation

• Night Stalker Association

• AOC Educational Foundation

• Marine Toys for Tots Foundation

• American Cancer Society

• Project C.U.R.E.

• American Red Cross

• The Nature Conservancy

• The Wounded Warrior Project

• United Service Organization

• Military Child Education Coalition

