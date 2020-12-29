Advertisement

Nevada State Treasurer warns of texting scam

By Stanton Tang
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:58 AM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - If you get a text message saying the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office has your unclaimed property, don’t believe it.

The scam text messages ask you to share your personal information to claim your property. The Treasurer’s Office says it has received reports of the scam messages for the past several messages.

If you get such a message, just delete it.

“Our Unclaimed Property Division does not utilize text messaging as a means of contacting individuals. These messages do not originate from the State Treasury and should be ignored and deleted,” said Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine in a statement provided to KOLO 8 News Now. “Be vigilant and do not share personal information via the internet or through text unless you know the identity of the recipient.”

Nevadans can visit the State Treasurer’s website to search for unclaimed property that may be due to them.

