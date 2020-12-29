Advertisement

Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night

By Gray News
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:31 PM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that distribution of $600 stimulus checks was about to begin, with some Americans seeing direct deposits as soon as Tuesday night.

Munchin said in a series of tweets that the Treasury has delivered a payment file to the Federal Reserve. Paper checks will be mailed out beginning Wednesday, Mnuchin said, with overall distribution continuing into next week.

Americans will also be able to check on the status of their stimulus payment online beginning later this week, Mnuchin tweeted.

Americans earning up to $75,000 will qualify for the direct $600 payments, which are phased out at higher income levels, and there’s an additional $600 payment per dependent child.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno Police said a sister stabbed her brother at the Siegel Suites Virginian on Virginia Street...
Police: Sister stabs brother in downtown Reno apartment
A REMSA ambulance and a pickup truck collided on Vista Boulevard at Loop Road.
REMSA Ambulance involved in crash on Vista Boulevard
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
In this May 17, 2018, file photo, are packs of menthol cigarettes and other tobacco products at...
Effective date delayed for California’s flavored tobacco ban
Regional Information Center
Washoe County surpasses 20,000 COVID-19 recoveries

Latest News

Nevada receives first shipments of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccine free for Nevadans
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2K checks stalled in Senate, GOP blocks vote
Melvin Rehkop, 102-year-old WWII veteran, receives the COVID-19 vaccine.
WWII veteran, 102, becomes oldest American to receive COVID-19 vaccine
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Biden criticizes pace of coronavirus vaccine rollout