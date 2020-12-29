Advertisement

Lockdowns extended in large swath of California amid surge

Coronavirus Mask
Coronavirus Mask(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - California has extended its strict stay-at-home orders in areas where intensive care units are running out of beds.

The state’s top health official said Tuesday that Southern California and the agricultural San Joaquin Valley still have what is considered no ICU capacity and that the state’s coronavirus restrictions would continue longer there.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has warned residents to brace for the effect of a “surge on top of a surge” from recent holiday travel.

He says the state is heading into a new phase it’s been preparing for as it sets up hospital beds in arenas, schools and tents, though it’s struggling to staff them.

