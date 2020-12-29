Local business bracing for slow January

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As we head into 2021 some people participate in Dryuary. The goal is to refrain from drinking for the entire month of January.

Owner of Pignic Pub and Patio, Trevor Leppek said Dryuary will add to the already slow business, as bars and restaurants continue to operate under statewide restrictions and cold weather.

Leppek said some people quit drinking because they’re more conscious about their health during the start of the new year.

“I think January in general, there’s the old adage of New Year’s resolution where everybody starts going to the gym for two weeks, eats salads, and doesn’t drink until everybody gets paid again.”

He said Dryuary normally lasts about two to three weeks for some people.

“We are doing our best to not spend a ton of money and just focus on keeping things as trim as possible, while keeping our staff working.” He continued, “Hopefully we can see the light at the end of the tunnel hopefully, but we are still inside it.”

Leppek encourages people to support businesses by shopping local for merchandise, food, and drinks.

