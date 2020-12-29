Advertisement

Home heating safety during the winter

Fireplace burning inside a home
Fireplace burning inside a home(KOLO 8 News Now)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:29 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With overnight temperatures dipping into the teens, more people will be looking for ways to keep warm inside their homes. But if you’re not careful, your property could be on the line. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) says you can take simple steps to keep your loved ones out of harm’s way.

“We get more fires due to heating issues, central heating, and space heaters during this time of year,” Battalion Chief Steve Siebert with RFD said, “We also seem to run more carbon monoxide calls.”

Officials say improper use of space heaters and electrical outlets can cause your house to go up in flames.

Siebert added, “You could have a fire start with an overloaded outlet. you could start an electrical fire within the wall and not know about it until later on when you’re possibly sleeping.”

Keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything that can burn. Plug the heater directly into the wall outlet, and never leave it unattended.

Crews also stress that while many kitchen appliances work to warm your food, they are not meant to heat your home.

“Do not use appliances for their unintended uses,” Siebert said, “Never use a kitchen oven to warm your apartment or house. It’s possible that they could emit carbon monoxide which could also be dangerous and lethal.”

In the event that a blaze does break out, officials say have an escape plan, and once outdoors, make sure you’re prepared for the potential of below-freezing temperatures.

“We hope everybody has a happy new year and be safe, be warm.”

Steve Siebert, Battalion Chief, Reno Fire Department

This time of year brings a lot of joy and fun. Firefighters say all that can change in the blink of an eye if you’re not careful and smart.

For more home and seasonal safety tips from RFD, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bureau of Land Management provided this photo of the Moon Rocks site.
BLM considering safety and environmental rules for Moon Rocks
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Regional Information Center
Washoe County surpasses 20,000 COVID-19 recoveries
Fatal crash on N. Virginia
Early-morning crash leaves one dead
28-year-old Vincent Sandoval has been arrested after police responded to reports of shots fired...
Man under arrest for firing shots in parking garage and beating car with crowbar

Latest News

Sierra Nevada Corporation donates to nonprofits with massive year-end gift
Dr. Anthony Fauci
The Fauci Effect
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Regional Information Center
Washoe County surpasses 20,000 COVID-19 recoveries