Home heating safety during the winter

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With overnight temperatures dipping into the teens, more people will be looking for ways to keep warm inside their homes. But if you’re not careful, your property could be on the line. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) says you can take simple steps to keep your loved ones out of harm’s way.

“We get more fires due to heating issues, central heating, and space heaters during this time of year,” Battalion Chief Steve Siebert with RFD said, “We also seem to run more carbon monoxide calls.”

Officials say improper use of space heaters and electrical outlets can cause your house to go up in flames.

Siebert added, “You could have a fire start with an overloaded outlet. you could start an electrical fire within the wall and not know about it until later on when you’re possibly sleeping.”

Keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything that can burn. Plug the heater directly into the wall outlet, and never leave it unattended.

Crews also stress that while many kitchen appliances work to warm your food, they are not meant to heat your home.

“Do not use appliances for their unintended uses,” Siebert said, “Never use a kitchen oven to warm your apartment or house. It’s possible that they could emit carbon monoxide which could also be dangerous and lethal.”

In the event that a blaze does break out, officials say have an escape plan, and once outdoors, make sure you’re prepared for the potential of below-freezing temperatures.

“We hope everybody has a happy new year and be safe, be warm.”

This time of year brings a lot of joy and fun. Firefighters say all that can change in the blink of an eye if you’re not careful and smart.

