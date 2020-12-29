Advertisement

Greater Sacramento area could be released from Stay at Home order by January 1

CA Dept. of Public Health
By Stanton Tang
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 2:25 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACRAMENTO, Nev. (KOLO) - California officials say the Greater Sacramento Region could exit the “Stay at Home” order as soon as January 1, 2021.

California is enforcing the Stay at Home order for any region with hospital Intensive Care Unit available capacity is less than 15 percent.

Currently, the Greater Sacramento Area, which includes South Lake Tahoe and Truckee, is at 16.6 percent ICU availability.

The order asks everyone in those regions to stay home, prohibits gatherings with people who are not part of your household, limits retail capacity to 20 percent, and does not allow short term rentals, hotel or motel stays for non-essential travel.

