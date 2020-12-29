Douglas County deputy shot during traffic stop returns home

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The community is invited to show their support Tuesday for a Douglas County deputy who is returning home after being shot on December 20.

Sergeant John Lenz was shot during a traffic stop in Gardnerville resulting in the arrest of a fugitive wanted for a parole violation out of California Department of Corrections.

On December 29, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Highway Patrol, Sparks Police, Reno Police, and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will provide a motorcade escort for Sergeant Lenz.

The community is invited to show their support along North Carson Street on the southbound traffic side. You are asked to park at the Glen Eagles parking lot located at 3700 North Carson Street and remain at the parking lot during the motorcade.

The motorcade escort is anticipated to reach Carson City between 12 and 12:30 p.m. The motorcade will exit I-580 on North Carson Street and turn westbound on College Parkway.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s officers who responded to the incident on December 20 will lead the escort.

“We are so grateful of the quality care he received from Renown, we’re glad he’s coming home to be with his family and take time to heal,” said Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said, “His return home before we close out the year is a great gift.”

The Carson City Health and Human Services reminds anyone who takes part in the gathering to continue efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19. If you are feeling sick stay home, wear face coverings, wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.