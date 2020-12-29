Advertisement

COVID-19 now leading cause of death in Nevada

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:41 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s Chief Biostatistician says COVID is now the leading cause of death in the state for the month of December.

During Tuesday’s Nevada COVID Task Force Meeting, Biostatistician Kyra Morgan revealed, “I would say at this point, we are not on track for COVID to be the leading cause of death in December; we’re there.”

Morgan also said, heart disease is the global leading cause of death. In a normal month, Nevada sees between 550 and 650 deaths blamed on diseases of the heart. “So with 697 COVID deaths recorded to date in the month of December, we have officially broken that record” said Morgan.

