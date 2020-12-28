The Fauci Effect

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In polls taken at election time, Dr. Anthony Fauci received a 72% approval rating for his handling of the coronavirus. That might be due to the fact he called the pandemic as he saw it.

“It is one of the most extraordinary and destructive pandemics in over 100 years,” Fauci with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease has said to describe the COIVD pandemic.

He is someone Americans turned to for answers or enlightenment. Some medical students see him as a physician they aspire to be.

“Dr. Fauci has this credibility to him, this honesty,” says Abel Edossa, a first-year medical student at the University of Nevada Reno School of Medicine. “All the education in the world and you can tell he really, really cares,” he says of Fauci.

“When our family comes to us and asks, ‘what do you think about this whole thing, what do you think about this vaccine?’ We use what he says to the public and reiterate it. So, they know we are all on the same page,” says Ruby Lopez, another first-year student at UNRSOM. “We all just want something that is better for our country,” she says.

Those involved in medical school applications nationwide say it’s this admiration and inspiration which may be in part responsible for an unprecedented 18% increase in medical school applications this year.

At the University of Nevada Reno, School of Medicine applications for admission started increasing about five years ago. While the admissions director says Dr. Fauci is certainly an inspirational figure in medicine, she also points to the pandemic itself as another reason for an interest in medical school.

“We have seen applicants this year talking about their experiences working on the front lines of COVID,” says Tamara Martinez-Anderson, UNRSOM Director of Admissions. “As scribes in the E.R. rooms; and being EMTs. So every experience that they’ve had helps them understand the responsibilities and challenges that are involved in being a physician,” she says.

Other admissions experts point to the pandemic and its impact forcing students to reevaluate educational and career opportunities as a reason for the increase. They also say because the pandemic has physically shut down schools, it has given students more time to fill out applications.

Not all students will be accepted of course, but those who do no doubt clearly understand how public health got very personal in their lifetimes in these times of COVID.

