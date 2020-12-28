Shooting near Moon Rocks likely accidental

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman is recovering after being shot in the leg in what authorities are calling a probable accidental shooting southwest of Moon Rocks.

Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to Renown Medical just after midnight Sunday, December 27, 2020.

The woman who was shot sustained non-life threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office said she either took herself to the hospital or was taken by a friend.

Authorities believe the shooting happened during a party.

They are hoping witnesses come forward with information about the shooting, but said there was no danger to the community as it is believed to have been accidental.

