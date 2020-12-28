Advertisement

Shooting near Moon Rocks likely accidental

Washoe County Sheriff's Office
Washoe County Sheriff's Office(KOLO)
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:40 AM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman is recovering after being shot in the leg in what authorities are calling a probable accidental shooting southwest of Moon Rocks.

Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to Renown Medical just after midnight Sunday, December 27, 2020.

The woman who was shot sustained non-life threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office said she either took herself to the hospital or was taken by a friend.

Authorities believe the shooting happened during a party.

They are hoping witnesses come forward with information about the shooting, but said there was no danger to the community as it is believed to have been accidental.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
The Bureau of Land Management provided this photo of the Moon Rocks site.
BLM considering safety and environmental rules for Moon Rocks
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 13 COVID-19 related deaths
Fatal crash on N. Virginia
Early morning crash leaves one dead
Nashville Chief of Police John Drake speaks at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in...
US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast

Latest News

Residential driver shares the true meaning of Christmas
Residential driver shares the true meaning of Christmas
Churchill Co. will hold a fireworks show in Fallon on Thursday evening.
Churchill Co. will hold its NYE fireworks show
NHP has made 59 DUI arrests for the month of December.
DUI arrrests on the rise from last year
Nevada football 2020 season recap
Nevada football 2020 season recap