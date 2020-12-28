Advertisement

Residential driver shares the true meaning of Christmas

By Abel Garcia
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:56 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Christmas Jason Stinson a garbage truck driver is giving a very special gift.

“People look at Christmas and they think presents, but the best present you can give someone you can’t buy at any store,” Stinson said.

The gift is time. Jason Stinson is a regional driver. He says he’s giving this gift to his new friend Braydon Neff to help him develop.

“I love doing this for Braydon, I love seeing this kid every week. It is amazing.”

Every Thursday Braydon stays at his grandparent’s house. He is isolated there to limit exposure.

What started as a simple wave to Jason turned into a strong friendship. They now look forward to it every week. Jason teaching Braydon how to dump his own trash, but soon after Jason’s route was changed.

“These are not just accounts these are people, these are human beings that they have things they are looking forward to. Our routine doesn’t have to be broken because I am no longer on this route,” said Stinson.

Jason asked Waste Management if he could continue visiting Braydon while on duty. To his delight, his boss’ agreed. He said there is no better feeling than to see the smile on Braydon’s face as he picks up his trash container.

“He wakes up every morning on Thursday and he’s like it Thursday, its trash day,” Braydon’s mom Kaela Neff said.

A simple act that goes a very long way.

“The joy is truly wonderful that he has touched someone’s heart and their lives,” said Neff.

Stories like this in the middle of these difficult times is just a sign of hope. A reminder for all to spread joy and happiness during this holiday season.

