REMSA Ambulance involved in crash on Vista Boulevard

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is investigating a crash involving a REMSA ambulance and a pickup truck.

A Sparks police officer tells KOLO 8 News Now, it appears the pickup truck ran the red light on Vista Boulevard at Loop Road and was hit by the ambulance. Both vehicles ended up off the road with the pickup on top of a large rock and the ambulance atop a fire hydrant.

REMSA says three people were taken to a hospital, including the patient who was being transported by the ambulance. A student employee for REMSA was also taken to a hospital, along with the driver of the pickup, who was the sole occupant of that vehicle.

REMSA says the ambulance did not have its lights and siren on, and their driver was operating under normal rules of the road.

