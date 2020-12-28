Advertisement

Police: Sister stabs brother in downtown Reno apartment

Reno Police said a sister stabbed her brother at the Siegel Suites Virginian on Virginia Street...
Reno Police said a sister stabbed her brother at the Siegel Suites Virginian on Virginia Street and W. 2nd Street on Monday, December 28, 2020.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:49 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating after a sister stabbed her brother at the Siegel Suites Virginian on Virginia Street and W. 2nd Street.

It was reported just before 2 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020.

Police said it happened inside a room where the two were staying.

Investigators could not confirm who the aggressor was. The brother sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

