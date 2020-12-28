Advertisement

One of the six Nashville hero officers came from Reno

Amanda Topping previously volunteered with the Reno Police Department
Amanda Topping previously volunteered with the Reno Police Department
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 12:49 PM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police say Amanda Topping volunteered as a Victim’s Advocate before moving to Nashville and becoming a Metro Nashville Police Department Officer.

Tapping is one of six MNPD Officers who evacuated people from downtown Nashville Christmas morning before an RV exploded in what appears to have been an intentional suicide bombing.

Officer Topping has been part of the MNPD for the last 21 months.

According to RPD, in 2017, Topping completed the 40-hour Volunteer Victim Advocacy Academy training. After being certified as a Volunteer Victim’s Advocate, Topping worked an estimated 20 to 30 cases for RPD.

