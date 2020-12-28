Monday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

An area of low pressure will track inland and through the region overnight into Monday. This system will stay to our south, bringing mainly light snow, with higher amounts south of Highway 50. With cold temperatures, snow is expected at all elevations, so even light amounts can create travel difficulty. This system will dive into the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The storm track will stay active, but lift to our north by next weekend. New Year’s Eve could bring snow showers, clearing by New Year’s Day. Happy 2021! -Jeff