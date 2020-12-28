Advertisement

Monday AM Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:53 AM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A colder winter system will produce areas of mostly light snow today mainly south of Highway 50, leading to slick roads from the Sierra into western Nevada for the morning commute. NE to Western Nevada will see minimal impacts, from a light dusting to one to 3 inches south of Hwy 50. Truckee to Tahoe may see 1-3 inches with Eastern Sierra seeing 2-5 inches. Fast moving systems may produce additional chances for snow and gusty winds Wednesday night and Thursday and again through the weekend.

8 Day Forecast Starting Dec 27
8 Day Forecast Starting Dec 27(KOLO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
The Bureau of Land Management provided this photo of the Moon Rocks site.
BLM considering safety and environmental rules for Moon Rocks
Fatal crash on N. Virginia
Early morning crash leaves one dead
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 13 COVID-19 related deaths
Nashville Chief of Police John Drake speaks at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in...
US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast

Latest News

Monday Web Weather
Monday Web Weather
8 Day Forecast Starting Dec 27
Sunday Web Weather
8 Day Forecast Starting Dec 26
Saturday Web Weather
8 Day Forecast Starting Dec 25
Friday Web Weather