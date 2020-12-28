Monday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A colder winter system will produce areas of mostly light snow today mainly south of Highway 50, leading to slick roads from the Sierra into western Nevada for the morning commute. NE to Western Nevada will see minimal impacts, from a light dusting to one to 3 inches south of Hwy 50. Truckee to Tahoe may see 1-3 inches with Eastern Sierra seeing 2-5 inches. Fast moving systems may produce additional chances for snow and gusty winds Wednesday night and Thursday and again through the weekend.

8 Day Forecast Starting Dec 27 (KOLO)

