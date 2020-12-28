Advertisement

Man under arrest for firing shots in parking garage and beating car with crowbar

28-year-old Vincent Sandoval has been arrested after police responded to reports of shots fired...
28-year-old Vincent Sandoval has been arrested after police responded to reports of shots fired in the Victorian Avenue garage just before 1:30 on Sunday afternoon.(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 7:27 PM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is under arrest after police say he beat a car with a crowbar and fired off several shots in a Sparks parking garage.

28-year-old Vincent Sandoval has been arrested after police responded to reports of shots fired in the Victorian Avenue garage just before 1:30 on Sunday afternoon.

Sandoval was reportedly also beating a car with a crowbar.

Police say they found a silver car that had damage and two spent shotgun shells next to the vehicle.

After reviewing surveillance cameras, Sparks Police say they were able to locate Sandoval nearby, and he admitted to shooting the shotgun.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Washoe County Jail for domestic battery and discharging a firearm in a public place.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on N. Virginia
Early morning crash leaves one dead
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
Slot machine graphic.
Part-time Las Vegas resident wins $15.5M jackpot
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 13 COVID-19 related deaths
Fatal shooting graphic
Las Vegas police: Man fatally shot at apartment complex

Latest News

Monday Web Weather
Monday Web Weather
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 13 COVID-19 related deaths
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Nevada reports 1,856 additional COVID cases, 9 deaths
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from "Wonder Woman...
‘Wonder Woman 1984’ debuts with pandemic-best $16.7M