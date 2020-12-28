Man under arrest for firing shots in parking garage and beating car with crowbar

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is under arrest after police say he beat a car with a crowbar and fired off several shots in a Sparks parking garage.

28-year-old Vincent Sandoval has been arrested after police responded to reports of shots fired in the Victorian Avenue garage just before 1:30 on Sunday afternoon.

Sandoval was reportedly also beating a car with a crowbar.

Police say they found a silver car that had damage and two spent shotgun shells next to the vehicle.

After reviewing surveillance cameras, Sparks Police say they were able to locate Sandoval nearby, and he admitted to shooting the shotgun.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Washoe County Jail for domestic battery and discharging a firearm in a public place.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.