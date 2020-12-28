Advertisement

DUI arrrests on the rise from last year

NHP has made 59 DUI arrests for the month of December.(KOLO)
By Shelby Reilly
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 8:26 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With New Years’ right around the corner, Nevada Highway Patrol wants to remind people to never drive impaired, especially because DUI arrest numbers are on the rise.

“Troopers have already made 51 DUI arrests this December as opposed to the 49 arrests last year for the entire month. Don’t be the reason somebody doesn’t make it home for the holidays when it is all too easy to be a responsible driver,” Hannah DeGoey, public information officer for Nevada Highway Patrol, said.

As of the 23rd of December, 51 DUI arrests had been made. By Christmas morning, that number jumped to 59.

She said additional troopers will be out on New Year’s Eve, making sure everyone is staying safe on the road.

“Additional troopers will be working and on the lookout for dangerous driving of impaired drivers. If you see someone you suspect needs our attention, don’t hesitate to call *NHP. You might save someone else’s life because of it,” DeGoey said.

She explained although extra troopers will be out, it is not acceptable to drive while impaired on any day of the year, no matter what the circumstances are.

“We focus on DUI enforcement over the holiday season but throughout the year it is unacceptable to make the selfish decision to drive impaired and to put your fellow Nevadans’ life on the line,” DeGoey said.

If you witness a dangerous driver on the road at any point in time, you are asked to call *NHP. NHP asks that you plan to have a sober, designated driver if you plan to drink.

