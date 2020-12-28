Churchill Co. will hold its NYE fireworks show
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 8:55 AM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - Churchill County has announced that it will hold a fireworks display on New Year’s Eve, but with COVID restrictions.
The show will take place at the Churchill County Fairgrounds, but spectators must remain in their cars. The bleachers will not be open. Also, there will not be a bonfire.
The show will start at 6pm on Thursday night, December 31st.
