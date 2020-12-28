Churchill Co. will hold its NYE fireworks show

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - Churchill County has announced that it will hold a fireworks display on New Year’s Eve, but with COVID restrictions.

The show will take place at the Churchill County Fairgrounds, but spectators must remain in their cars. The bleachers will not be open. Also, there will not be a bonfire.

The show will start at 6pm on Thursday night, December 31st.

The New Year's Eve fireworks show is a go thanks to the good folks at the @CityofFallon! Thursday, Dec. 31 at 6 pm at the #ChurchillCounty fairgrounds. The bleachers will not be open so please park and stay in your car. No bonfire this year due to COVID restrictions. pic.twitter.com/VXRgdnjN4N — Churchill County, NV (@ChurchillCounty) December 28, 2020

