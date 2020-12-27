‘Wonder Woman 1984’ debuts with pandemic-best $16.7M

NEW YORK (AP) - Despite premiering simultaneously by streaming service, “Wonder Woman 1984” managed the best box office debut of the pandemic, opening with $16.7 million over the Christmas weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.

That’s only a faint glimmer of typical business during holiday season, when cinemas are usually packed and box office receipts among the best of the year.

Last year, “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” exceeded $32 million on Christmas Day alone.

According to data firm Comscore, 35% of all North American theaters are currently open. But Warner Bros. could still celebrate the performance of “Wonder Woman 1984.” The studio on Sunday announced that it would fast-track a third “Wonder Woman” film, with director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot returning.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)