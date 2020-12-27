Advertisement

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ debuts with pandemic-best $16.7M

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from "Wonder Woman...
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from "Wonder Woman 1984." The superhero sequel earned an estimated $38.5 million in ticket sales from international theaters, Warner Bros. said Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. via AP)(Clay Enos | AP)
By Jake Coyle
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 1:13 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Despite premiering simultaneously by streaming service, “Wonder Woman 1984” managed the best box office debut of the pandemic, opening with $16.7 million over the Christmas weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.

That’s only a faint glimmer of typical business during holiday season, when cinemas are usually packed and box office receipts among the best of the year.

Last year, “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” exceeded $32 million on Christmas Day alone.

According to data firm Comscore, 35% of all North American theaters are currently open. But Warner Bros. could still celebrate the performance of “Wonder Woman 1984.” The studio on Sunday announced that it would fast-track a third “Wonder Woman” film, with director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot returning. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Fatal crash on N. Virginia
Early morning crash leaves one dead
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
Slot machine graphic.
Part-time Las Vegas resident wins $15.5M jackpot
Fatal shooting graphic
Las Vegas police: Man fatally shot at apartment complex
Alexandrew Scot Vail
Reno traffic incident now linked to murder

Latest News

The Bureau of Land Management provided this photo of the Moon Rocks site.
BLM considering safety and environmental rules for Moon Rocks
In this May 17, 2018, file photo, are packs of menthol cigarettes and other tobacco products at...
Effective date delayed for California’s flavored tobacco ban
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful begins its annual Christmas tree recycling program
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful begins its annual Christmas tree recycling program
Volunteers help unload a track to then shred a Christmas tree
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful begins its annual Christmas tree recycling program