Sunday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cloudy conditions tomorrow, with a colder system moves through the west coats Sunday evening through Monday. It may bring snow to some areas in eastern Sierra and western Nevada starting. At this time, snowfall amounts look light, but with cold temperatures in place even light accumulations could produce difficult driving conditions for both the Monday morning and evening commutes. For western Nevada, south of US-50, snowfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible from late Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. From US-50 northward to near I-80, lighter amounts up to 1 inch is possible. For the eastern Sierra including Alpine and Mono counties, snowfall amounts of 2-5 inches are possible during that period, with up to 8 inches for higher elevations.

8 Day Forecast Starting Dec 27 (KOLO)

