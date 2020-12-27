Advertisement

Sunday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 5:37 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cloudy conditions tomorrow, with a colder system moves through the west coats Sunday evening through Monday. It may bring snow to some areas in eastern Sierra and western Nevada starting. At this time, snowfall amounts look light, but with cold temperatures in place even light accumulations could produce difficult driving conditions for both the Monday morning and evening commutes. For western Nevada, south of US-50, snowfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible from late Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. From US-50 northward to near I-80, lighter amounts up to 1 inch is possible. For the eastern Sierra including Alpine and Mono counties, snowfall amounts of 2-5 inches are possible during that period, with up to 8 inches for higher elevations.

8 Day Forecast Starting Dec 27
8 Day Forecast Starting Dec 27(KOLO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on N. Virginia
Early morning crash leaves one dead
Alexandrew Scot Vail
Reno traffic incident now linked to murder
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
RFD investigates an apartment fire on Robinhood Dr. on Christmas Eve.
Reno apartment fire sends person to the hospital

Latest News

8 Day Forecast Starting Dec 26
Saturday Web Weather
8 Day Forecast Starting Dec 25
Friday Web Weather
KOLO 8 First Alert Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather