Advertisement

Nevada reports 1,856 additional COVID cases, 9 deaths

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 2:30 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, N.V. (AP) - Nevada health officials report an increase of 1,856 confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday.

That brings the total statewide to 217,509 since the pandemic began.

With nine additional deaths, the toll is 2,952. The state’s testing positivity rate remains high, with around 1 in 5 people taking a COVID-19 test getting a positive result.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Fatal crash on N. Virginia
Early morning crash leaves one dead
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
Slot machine graphic.
Part-time Las Vegas resident wins $15.5M jackpot
Fatal shooting graphic
Las Vegas police: Man fatally shot at apartment complex
Alexandrew Scot Vail
Reno traffic incident now linked to murder

Latest News

In this May 17, 2018, file photo, are packs of menthol cigarettes and other tobacco products at...
Effective date delayed for California’s flavored tobacco ban
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 7 COVID related deaths, 572 new cases reported
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Nevada reports 1,589 additional COVID-19 cases, 1 more death
Kelly Lund, mother of two, is battling stage IV appendix cancer.
Local chef to make Christmas meal for woman battling cancer