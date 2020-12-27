Advertisement

Effective date delayed for California’s flavored tobacco ban

In this May 17, 2018, file photo, are packs of menthol cigarettes and other tobacco products at...
In this May 17, 2018, file photo, are packs of menthol cigarettes and other tobacco products at a store in San Francisco. California state officials have agreed to delay the effective date of what state lawmakers intended as a Jan. 1 ban on flavored tobacco products, after opponents led by tobacco companies said they filed enough signatures to put the new law to a statewide vote. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu,File)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Don Thompson
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 9:59 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California state officials have agreed to delay the effective date of what state lawmakers intended as a Jan. 1 ban on flavored tobacco products.

They’ll wait until county clerks can determine if opponents led by tobacco companies filed enough signatures to put the new law to a statewide vote.

Inyo County’s top elections official says her office found many signatures do not match county records.

The main group opposing the law says it turned in more than enough signatures to qualify for the ballot. If enough signatures are valid, the measure will likely go before voters in November 2022.

