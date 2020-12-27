Advertisement

BLM considering safety and environmental rules for Moon Rocks

The Bureau of Land Management provided this photo of the Moon Rocks site.
The Bureau of Land Management provided this photo of the Moon Rocks site.
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 10:48 AM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A popular recreation site near Palomino Valley north of Sparks could be in for changes as the Bureau of Land Management tries to deal with increased use.

The BLM asks for the public’s input on proposed changes for the Moon Rocks, including designating 31.25 square miles of land as an open off-highway vehicle area.

The BLM said the Moon Rocks is a popular recreation destination not just for Nevadans but also Californians, who are looking for alternatives following COVID-19 restrictions in their own state.

The BLM said it needs to address safety and environmental issues for the area. That includes establishing speed limits, prohibiting drinking of alcohol while using any vehicle, law enforcement, building pads for portable toilets, establishing garbage disposal sites, adding off-highway vehicle loading ramps, building a public road to access the Moon Rocks and using barriers, fencing, gates and signs to manage traffic.

As to whether there will be a fee to use the site, the BLM said it not a designated fee site.

“Moon Rocks is a large open area with a variety of roads, trails, and camp areas in a high desert setting,” the BLM said. “The area has become increasingly popular over the last five years. The Memorial Day weekend continues to be the most popular time with a dramatic increase in visitors and use. In 2020, the area saw a large increase in use outside of Memorial Day weekend, due in part because of COVID 19 closures in California and its proximity to the urban interface in both Nevada and California.”

People have until Jan. 21 to address proposed changes for the Moon Rocks. : People can sending the comments to BLM, Carson City District, Attn: Arthur Callan at 5665 Morgan Mil Rd., Carson City, NV 89701, or email acallan@blm.gov.

