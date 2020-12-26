Advertisement

Saturday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 8:54 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This holiday system continues well into the weekend. For Saturday, showers will be winding down to more isolated stores during the midday to the afternoon hours with minimal snow accumulations. A short break in weather systems should allow for a decent travel window on Sunday before light snow develops Sunday afternoon mainly near the Sierra, south of U.S. 50. As we head into Sunday 1 to 3 inches are possible in the Tahoe Basin with lighter amounts north of the Tahoe Basin. Winds don’t look to be too strong with this system with gusts at 15-20 mph. Be prepared for your Monday with some light snow amounts south of U.S. 50 to Fallon, with accumulations of possible 2-4 inches.

8 Day Forecast Starting Dec 26
8 Day Forecast Starting Dec 26(KOLO)

