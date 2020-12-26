Part-time Las Vegas resident wins $15.5M jackpot

LAS VEGAS (AP) -A part-time Las Vegas resident has won a $15.5 million Megabucks slot machine jackpot.

The winner, identified only as Kevin by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, gambled $40 on Christmas Eve and won the state’s largest slot machine jackpot in eight years.

Kevin splits his time between Las Vegas and Alaska.

He had made a Christmas Eve visit to the Boyd Gaming casino. He said that he plans on using his winnings to support his business and promised to “pay it forward” with the money.

