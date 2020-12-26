Advertisement

Part-time Las Vegas resident wins $15.5M jackpot

Slot machine graphic.
Slot machine graphic.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 10:21 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) -A part-time Las Vegas resident has won a $15.5 million Megabucks slot machine jackpot.

The winner, identified only as Kevin by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, gambled $40 on Christmas Eve and won the state’s largest slot machine jackpot in eight years.

Kevin splits his time between Las Vegas and Alaska.

He had made a Christmas Eve visit to the Boyd Gaming casino. He said that he plans on using his winnings to support his business and promised to “pay it forward” with the money.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

