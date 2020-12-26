Nugget, Catholic Charities come together to feed those in need on Christmas

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is the season of giving at Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada.

“What could be more important during the holidays than making sure people get that sense of community, that sense of family, and knowing that people genuinely care about them?” asked Marie Baxter, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada’s CEO.

Nothing tops that, which is why Baxter and her staff at the St. Vincent’s Dining Room continues to host those less fortunate on Christmas.

“We establish that sense of hope, that connection, and see what else we can do for them outside of a hot meal everyday,” Baxter said of the services her non-profit offers.

For nearly 50 years Catholic Charities and the Nugget have come together to feed those in need.

“They’re not only getting the fabulous turkey from the Nugget, but they’re getting ham, and mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie - all the fixings,” said Baxter. “It really is that same traditional meal you’d be getting at the Nugget but we’re able to provide it here at Catholic Charities.”

Baxter estimates 1,000 people will get a boxed lunch from the non-profit; grab and go style to keep people safe from COVID.

“We have those hot and cold trucks now so we’re able to deliver to the shelter on 4th Street, and also down to the Our Place shelter for women and children, and a couple of the senior homes.”

Catholic Charities and the Nugget start their holiday meal planning in August.

One way to keep people fed is to donate and shop at the St. Vincent’s Thrift Store.

The money will help bring holiday cheer for years to come.

