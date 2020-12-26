Advertisement

Nevada reports 1,589 additional COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 1:57 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada on Saturday reported 1,589 additional known COVID-19 cases and one additional death as the statewide totals since the pandemic began rose to 215,653 cases and 2,944 deaths.

Clark County had 1,571 additional cases, increasing its total to 163,484 cases, and the state’s one additional death was in Clark County.

Nevada’s seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths both rose in the past two weeks while the rolling average for positivity results in COVID-19 testing dropped. That’s according to data from Johns Hopkins University and The COVID Tracking Project.

