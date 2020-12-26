Advertisement

Las Vegas police: Man fatally shot at apartment complex

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 11:25 AM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police say a man was found dead when officers responded to reports of shots fired at a Las Vegas apartment complex.

Lt. Ray Spencer say the victim was a man in his 30s and that he was found near a walkway Friday night.

Spencer said police didn’t immediately locate any witnesses to the shooting but that police received multiple calls from residents reporting the shooting. He said a gunfire technology system also alerted police to gunshots in the area, Spencer said. The victim’s identity was not released.

