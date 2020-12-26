Advertisement

Gingerbread monolith delights San Francisco on Christmas Day

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 2:53 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A nearly 7-foot-tall monolith made of gingerbread mysteriously appeared on a San Francisco hilltop on Christmas Day and collapsed the next day.

The three-sided tower, held together by icing and decorated with a few gumdrops, delighted the city when word spread about its existence.

People trekked to the park throughout the day, even as light rain fell on the ephemeral, edible art object. By Saturday morning, it collapsed — a fitting end to what was surely an homage to the discovery and swift disappearance of a shining metal monolith in Utah’s red-rock desert last month.

