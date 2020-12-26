Advertisement

Early morning crash leaves one dead

Fatal crash on N. Virginia
Fatal crash on N. Virginia(KOLO-TV)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 8:16 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police responded to a single vehicle crash just after midnight Friday morning, December 25 2020.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the car’s only occupant.

Reno Police say the car was going north on Virginia near the Bonanza Casino when it went onto the sidewalk, struck a bus stop and kept going until it crashed into a light pole.

The Major Accident Investigation Team is conducing the investigation. The name of the driver has not been released.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandrew Scot Vail, 26
Reno traffic incident now linked to murder
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
RFD investigates an apartment fire on Robinhood Dr. on Christmas Eve.
Reno apartment fire sends person to the hospital
Reno & Sparks to offer free COVID testing through Walgreens
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 7 new COVID related deaths reported

Latest News

An estimated 1,000 people received boxed lunches from the Nugget and Catholic Charities of...
Nugget, Catholic Charities come together to feed those in need on Christmas
Leslie West an iconic guitarist-vocalist who was behind several 70s rock anthems including...
Leslie West, guitarist of rock band Mountain, has died at 75
Virtual Santa bringing children the Christmas spirit
Virtual Santa bringing children the Christmas spirit
RFD investigates an apartment fire on Robinhood Dr. on Christmas Eve.
Reno apartment fire sends person to the hospital