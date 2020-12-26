Early morning crash leaves one dead

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police responded to a single vehicle crash just after midnight Friday morning, December 25 2020.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the car’s only occupant.

Reno Police say the car was going north on Virginia near the Bonanza Casino when it went onto the sidewalk, struck a bus stop and kept going until it crashed into a light pole.

The Major Accident Investigation Team is conducing the investigation. The name of the driver has not been released.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.